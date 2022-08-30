The Barbiecore Trend Is Bringing This Color Back To Life

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

ICYMI, Barbie is having a major moment. While the beloved Mattel doll has been on store shelves for over 60 years now, never before have we had a fashion movement solely dedicated to all things her.

Everywhere you look, it’s Barbie-inspired fashion—and the trend is appropriately being referred to as Barbiecore. High fashion brands like Valentino have debuted pink-centric collections, while mega-celebrities like Meghan Fox, Anne Hathaway, and Kim Kardashian are wearing all-pink, everything-pink, neon-pink ensembles, from mini dresses, knee-high boots, crop tops, leggings—you name it. And Barbiecore fashion just got even more popular this summer with still shots and photography from the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig film, Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie as Barbie herself.

This super-girly, all-pink movement is hard to resist at the moment. With everything from platforms to handbags to workout apparel to jeans, you will find pleasingly pink hues everywhere that celebrate all things Barbie.

If you’ve been wanting to partake in the Barbiecore movement and snag a fashionable, fun piece of your own, but don’t know what to start with, we’ve got you covered! Check out our list of the most Barbie-centric pieces your closet needs right now. After all, who wouldn’t want to be a Barbie girl in a Barbie world?

Good American Good Icon Metallic Pink Pant Leave it up to a Kardashian to take jeans and give them a Barbie-inspired makeover. These hot pink metallic pants may look wild, but you’ll feel like a disco Barbie walking around in these surprisingly comfy, stretchy pants from Khloe Kardashian’s apparel company Good American. The flashy Good Icon Metallic pants contour to your body’s shape, giving you the perfect fit to make you feel like a gorgeous doll. Buy at Good American $ 195 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hill House Home Party Platform Talk about a high, high heel! These eye-catching, light pink mega pumps are sure to turn heads with their ostrich feathers and crystal brooch embellishments. The Italian-made, Barbie-esque shoes may tower high at 5.5-inches tall with a 1.5-inch platform, but are insanely comfortable and supportive from the moment you put them on until you take them off. Throw them on for a weekend brunch or a night out with the girls; Barbie would approve! Buy at Hill House Home $ 375 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Reformation Rika Two-Piece Set Down from $148 Imagine if Barbie had a day where she wanted to rock the perfect crop top; that’s what you get with this dreamy top and skirt set from Reformation. The supportive top shows just a peek of your midriff and comes with an adjustable wrap skirt that you can wear on a beach vacay or even while making a casual Target run. It’s a matching set that Barbie would wear around her dream house all day long. Oh, and it’s also on sale right now! Buy at The Reformation $ 88 Free Shipping

Lululemon Align Bodysuit So let’s say you want to take your Barbie style from the streets to the gym. Well, Lululemon has you covered with this amazing hot pink onesie. The super-soft bodysuit, made with nylon and elastane, is designed for yoga practice, but is something you’ll struggle to take off even after you leave your workout. We could definitely see Barbie doing major Jane Fonda-style aerobics or even rollerblading down the street in this oh-so-perfect, lightweight bodysuit. Buy at Lululemon $ 88 Free Shipping | Free Returns

SKIMS Satin Lounge Pants Chances are if Barbie is hanging around the house she’d be rocking some pink pajama pants. Like Barbie, we, too, can appreciate a comfortable pink pant, especially from the likes of SKIMS. The popular shapewear and underwear brand has brought a Barbie spirit to these wide-leg satin pants, which fit all shapes and sizes. You’ll be dreaming Barbie dreams all night long in this chic loungewear! Buy at Nordstrom $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Adelyn Rae Long Sleeve Blazer Dress Barbie workwear: that’s the first thought that comes to mind when we look at this fuchsia Adelyn Rae blazer dress. The dress is fun and flirty, but has a sophistication and appeal that will take you from the boardroom all the way to happy hour. The polished piece has meaningful details like puff sleeves and a ruffle hem that Barbie herself would definitely appreciate. Buy at Nordstrom $ 129 Free Shipping | Free Returns

House of Want Taffy Pink Clutch With all of her amazing accessories, Barbie truly has a dream closet. No doubt if Barbie were walking around in the flesh she would be carrying this beautiful and unique taffy pink bag from House of Want. The vegan leather clutch, fixed with a chain-link strap, looks expensive – almost like it came straight from a Jimmy Choo collection – but is a bargain at only $88. It’s a must-have piece for any hardcore Barbiecore follower. Buy at House of Want $ 88 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Columbia Puffet Cropped Jacket We imagine if Barbie left her house in full athleisure wear she’d be sporting this electric pink Columbia puffer jacket to keep herself warm. After all, why would Barbie endure the cold in anything but a hot pink jacket? Sure, we’re still in the midst of a rather brutal summer, but the cooler, colder months are just around the corner, and you’ll need this jacket to keep this pink-centric fashion movement alive. Buy at ASOS $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Silent D Knee-High Boots You might already own black boots and brown boots, but if you don’t have a pair of pink boots in your closet, your wardrobe could use a Barbie-inspired upgrade. These knee-high, faux-suede, three-inch high boots go perfectly with anything in your curated closet—from jeans to dresses and everything in between. You’ll definitely have a Barbie moment in these flirty point-toe boots! Buy at Anthropologie $ 158 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ten Over Ten Barbie Trio What better way to own Barbiecore style than literally wearing something Barbie would wear herself? Ten Over Ten recently released an amazing nail polish collaboration with @BarbieStyle with a nail polish trio that is quintessential Barbie fashion. The polish package has a brilliant gold metallic, a shimmery off-white, and a soft pastel pink to bring your dreams of being a Barbie girl to reality. Buy at Ten Over Ten $ 36 Free Shipping | Free Returns

