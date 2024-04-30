Barbra Streisand Awkwardly Asks Actress: ‘Did You Take Ozempic?’

Barbra Streisand has made waves after awkwardly asking Melissa McCarthy if she’d taken a popular weight loss drug in a public comment on an Instagram photo. McCarthy, 53, had shared a photo of herself decked out in a pastel green dress as she attended a gala with choreographer Adam Shankman. Streisand commented on the photo with the completely unfiltered remark, “Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?” While the 82-year-old star deleted her blunt question, it didn’t take long for many on social media to compare her to a “boomer aunt” who had perhaps imbibed too much wine. “Major boomer aunt with wine and an ipad energy,” one commentator wrote. The Bridesmaids star has not addressed Streisand’s question but has spoken out publicly in the past about her fluctuating weight and dieting efforts, saying in 2015 she had “truly stopped worrying about it” and lost 50 pounds as a result.
