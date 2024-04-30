Barbra Streisand Clarifies Herself After THAT Melissa McCarthy Ozempic Comment

Melissa, can you hear her?

Barbra Streisand is speaking out in response to backlash over a since-deleted comment asking Melissa McCarthy if she’s taking Ozempic, saying it was a simple misunderstanding.

On Monday, McCarthy shared a photo of herself and the director Adam Shankman at a Los Angeles gala the day prior. Never one to mince words, Streisand wrote in the comments: “Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?”

Delight and horror immediately followed, with social media users alternately slamming Streisand for her indelicacy and defending her for the boomer-istic gaffe. “Leave [Barbra] alone she would never do that on purpose,” one user insisted. “I believe she meant that for a private question.”

The 82-year-old clarified that her intentions were indeed pure in a social media statement on Tuesday. “OMG—I went on Instagram to see the photos we’d posted of the beautiful flowers I’d received for my birthday!” she wrote. Having established her motives for opening the app, she explained: “Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album.”

So far, true. “She looked fantastic!” Streisand continued. “I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!”

However Babs’ account is received, there’s one person who remains decidedly unruffled by the whole ordeal: McCarthy. According to E! News, the 53-year-old told paparazzi that she thinks Streisand “is a treasure.

“And I just love her,” the Bridesmaids star added.

Case closed!