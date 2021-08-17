Barbra Streisand Calls Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ ‘the Wrong Idea’
Barbra Streisand has given a new verdict on Bradley Cooper’s 2018 remake of A Star Is Born—and it isn’t pretty. “I thought it was at the wrong idea,” Streisand, who starred in the third remake of the 1937 film in 1976, said on the the Australian talk show The Sunday Project. “I can’t argue with success. But I don’t care so much about success as I do originality.” Streisand said she had heard that Will Smith and Beyoncé were originally supposed to star in the next iteration of the film. “I thought… that’s interesting,” she said, adding that it would’ve made the story different by adding new kinds of music. However, Cooper, who directed and produced, and Lady Gaga ended up starring in the film. “I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version I did in 1976,” Streisand said. The 2018 version was a box office success, grossing more than $436 million worldwide and winning the Oscar for Best Original Song.