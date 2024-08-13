Barbra Streisand Goes to the Mat for Harris With Event for Jewish Women

Barbra Streisand came out early for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign—and plans to increase her visibility in the coming days as the leader of Jewish Women for Kamala.

“WE’VE GOT BARBRA!!!” the group announced Monday on its Facebook page. “Beyond thrilled to announce that the one and only BARBRA STREISAND will be joining in for the #JewishWomenforKamala call on Thursday! Join us to hear from the legend herself about why she’s all in for Kamala!”

The iconic star of stage, screen and billboards will be headlining the “Jewish Women for Kamala” call this week, following similar affinity group events for Harris, including the “White Dudes for Harris” Zoom call last month that featured Jeff Bridges, Mark Ruffalo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Josh Groban, and many others, raising nearly $4 million.

The Thursday call with Streisand in support of Harris and running mate Tim Walz starts at 8 p.m. ET.

“Kamala and Tim have our backs, and Jewish women want to show that we have theirs—let's make sure we say so loudly and clearly!” according to the group. “Mishpocha welcome! All genders and all Jewish allies are welcome to join.”

Streisand, 82, who has won two Oscars and 10 Grammy Awards, is a vocal critic of GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump and, more recently, the media that covers him.

She tweeted Monday about the former president’s small, invitation-only news conference last week, saying, “I was shocked watching Trump’s press conference at Mar-a-Lago (the place where he stored the stolen classified documents). So many of his lies went unchallenged.”

She linked to a column by The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin who criticized reporters who made the cut for not asking tougher questions.

A prolific donor to Democratic candidates, Streisand was also a vocal defender of President Joe Biden before he stepped aside as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.

“It would be wonderful if more people judged more closely the character of a President,” she tweeted on April 17. “You don’t want a vain and vindictive man who is a pathological liar and whose only goals are more money and power to prop up his fragile ego. Like Donald Trump.”