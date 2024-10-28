Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Every year, as the weather changes, so does our wardrobe. It‘s finally time to switch out the summer season’s cutoffs, tank tops, and sneakers and reach for fall-friendly transitional pieces, including boots, sweaters and jackets. This year, when it comes to dressing for fall weather, there’s one trend that’s standing out in the outerwear category: barn jackets.

The ultra-wearable barn jacket follows the Western Americana movement we’ve seen in the pop culture zeitgeist over the last few months. Unlike some western wear styles, though, barn jackets are lightweight, perfect for layering in finicky fall weather, and easy to style.

It’s time to retire your sloppy hoodie and the denim jacket that no longer sparks joy. Shop our favorite barn jackets of the season below.

Everlane Barn Jacket Everlane just dropped its Western-inspired fall line that includes this barn jacket in three neutral shades. It’s made from durable organic cotton that’s easily machine-washable. Size up for the perfect oversized look. Buy At Everlane $ 178 Free Shipping

ASOS Cropped Pocket Canvas Jacket This is not your grandfather’s barn jacket. Opting for a cropped length is an easy way to make this trend look a bit fresher. Plus, you can easily show off your favorite jeans or high-rise trousers with a shorter style. This affordable piece from ASOS features the same relaxed fit barn jackets are known for, but is cropped at the waist. It features a corduroy collar and comes in a lighter, greystone shade, which is a fun deviation from the traditional khaki or brown color of most barn jackets. Buy At ASOS $ 65 Free Shipping

Abercrombie Workwear Jacket The taupe color in this A&F jacket makes it super wearable, whether you’re pairing with a neutral or colorful look. You can machine wash this one, making it easy to keep in your everyday fashion arsenal—who has time for dry cleaning in Q4? Personally, I’m pairing mine with my favorite black mini and knee-high boots. Buy At Abercrombie $ 160 Free Shipping

BDG Waxed Barn Jacket You don’t have to be worried about getting caught in a fall rainstorm in this wallet-friendly jacket. The durable and water-resistant waxed cavnas jacket features a cozy flannel shirt lining for extra warmth, making it great for chillier days. Buy At Urban Outfitters $ 89 Free Shipping