Barney Frank: Democratic Primary Voters Are the Problem

Former Rep. Barney Frank (D-MA) is feeling angsty about the current state of the Democratic presidential primary and he believes that the voters are a big part of the problem.

The ever loquacious Massachusetts Democrat said in an interview on Friday that he was disturbed by the degree to which the electorate seemed so easily wooed by candidates who were willing to spend gobs of money on television advertisements.

“It's troubling,” Frank told The Daily Beast. “Both [Mike] Bloomberg and [Tom] Steyer. People always forget, the voters are really at the center of this. I’m disturbed that Steyer's getting a lot of votes in South Carolina because people who obviously know nothing about him—what is there to know?—are influenced by the ads.”