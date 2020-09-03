Barr Admits Cops Treat Black People Differently, but Then Says It’s Not Because of Racism
SO CLOSE
He was so close to an epiphany. Attorney General William Barr has admitted that Black Americans are “treated differently” by police when compared to white Americans, but then added that he doesn’t believe that has anything to do with racism. In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Barr largely defended the actions of cops following months of protests against police brutality. “I don’t think there are two justice systems,” he said. “I think the narrative that the police are in some epidemic of shooting unarmed Black men is simply a false narrative and also the narrative that’s based on race.” Barr did acknowledge that there’s a difference in how police treat Black and white Americans, saying: “I think there are some situations where statistics would suggest that they are treated differently.” He quickly added: “But I don’t think that that’s necessarily racism.”