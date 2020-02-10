Barr: DOJ Will Evaluate Information Rudy Giuliani Collected on the Bidens
Attorney General William Barr confirmed that the Justice Department would review material that President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, gathered from Ukrainian sources who claimed to have dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. According to The Washington Post, Barr said he established an “intake process in the field” so DOJ and other intelligence agencies would review any information given to them. “That is true for all information that comes to the department relating to the Ukraine, including anything Mr. Giuliani might provide,” he told reporters Monday, adding that the DOJ had an “obligation to have an open door to anybody” who believes they have relevant information. “We have to be very careful with respect to any information coming from the Ukraine,” Barr said. “There are a lot of agendas in the Ukraine. There are a lot of crosscurrents, and we can’t take anything we receive from the Ukraine at face value.”
A DOJ official told the Post Giuliani had “recently” shared information with law enforcement officials through the system Barr described. The process is reportedly being done through the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh. FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich told the newspaper that they were “taking information as we would in any case” and would “evaluate it appropriately.” Giuliani has not spoken publicly on the matter.