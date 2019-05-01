Barr: Mueller’s Letter Was ‘a Bit Snitty’

Attorney General William Barr took a shot at Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team while testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, remarking that Mueller’s March letter was “a bit snitty” and “was probably written by one of his staff people.” In the letter, which was revealed in full shortly before the hearing began, Mueller complained that Barr’s memo “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions,” and that as a result, “There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation.” During the hearing, Barr additionally confirmed that someone memorialized notes of his call with Mueller shortly before Barr’s summary was released. “No,” the attorney general curtly replied when asked by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) whether the committee can access those notes. “Why should you have them?”