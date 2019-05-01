Barr Must Resign Immediately for Lying to Congress, Democrats Say

Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday was accused of lying Wednesday by multiple prominent Democrats, many of whom have also called for his resignation. Following reports that Special Counsel Robert Mueller expressed his frustration in a letter to the attorney general over his description of Mueller’s findings, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) kicked off the calls for resignation on Tuesday: “For anyone out there who still doubted it, Mueller’s letter shows that Attorney General Barr has always been the chief propagandist for President Trump,” Van Hollen tweeted. “His four page letter totally misled Congress and the public. He should resign immediately.”

Van Hollen’s call for resignation was followed by that of Rep. Adam Schiff, who said Wednesday morning: “I think his statement is deliberately false and misleading, and yes, most people would consider that to be a lie... He knew his answer was false. So look, there’s no sugar coating this. I think he should step down.” And as Barr was grilled by the Senate Judiciary Committee, multiple democrats—including Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)—joined the call. “This Attorney General lacks all credibility,” Harris told reporters, “and has I think compromised the American public’s ability to believe that he is a purveyor of justice.”