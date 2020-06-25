Barr Tells U.S. Marshals: Get Ready to Protect National Monuments
Attorney General Bill Barr has reportedly instructed U.S. marshals to prepare to stop demonstrators from damaging national monuments across the country. The Washington Post has obtained an email, written by Marshals Service Assistant Director Andrew Smith, which has the subject line of “Attorney General Assignment.” It reportedly states that the agency “has been asked to immediately prepare to provide federal law enforcement support to protect national monuments (throughout the country).” Smith wrote that every deputy in the Special Operations Group will be made available to help by Thursday, and the Post reports that officials are worried about monuments being targeted over the July 4 holiday. The order came days after President Trump was enraged by an attempt to pull down a statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House. He wrote Tuesday morning that he had “authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property.”