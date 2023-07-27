Barricades Go Up Around Fulton County Courthouse As Trump Indictment Looms
OMINOUS
As another potential indictment of former president Donald Trump looms in Georgia, barricades have sprung up around the courthouse where he’d likely be arraigned. New Yorker writer Charles Bethea posted a video on Thursday showing the newly-erected barricades near Atlanta’s Fulton County courthouse—suggesting that they’re an ominous sign for the Trump legal team. The case, which could result in Trump’s third indictment, centers on Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results by pressuring state officials, and could draw in several collaborators. A potential indictment announcement from District Attorney Fani Willis has been expected to come sometime in August, with Willis reportedly requesting that judges not schedule trials or in-person hearings for part of the month.