Barricades Quietly Erected Around Supreme Court After Roe Draft Decision Leaks
WHAT ARE YOU, SCARED?
“Just minutes” after Politico reported that the majority of the Supreme Court’s justices were leaning towards striking down legal abortion nationwide, barricades around the court building were being erected, according to a journalist with the Washington Examiner. Cami Mondeaux said on Monday night that she received Politico’s alert as she was passing the Supreme Court building, and that “barricades were going up right then.” The high court’s leaked memo, an early draft decision penned by Justice Samuel Alito, labeled the landmark case Roe v. Wade “egregiously wrong from the start.” Though Supreme Court decisions can change while still in the draft stages, Politico reported the exceedingly rare leaked decision had received the blessing after oral arguments of Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. Barricades around the building have typically only been put up in anticipation of controversial developments, such as the 2018 appointment of Justice Kavanaugh by Trump. On Monday evening, the D.C. branch of the Democratic Socialist of America tweeted that they would be ‘rallying on the steps of the Supreme Court beginning at MIDNIGHT TONIGHT.”