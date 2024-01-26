This Luxurious Shaving Soap Takes Self-Care to a Whole New Level
Lather in Luxury
Shaving can feel like a chore, but you can transform it into a luxurious, self-care moment with Barrister and Mann. The unique shaving soap formula helps your razor glide over your skin better than a canned gel or foam so nicks, razor burn, and ingrown hairs are things of the past.
During your shower, let the hot water soften your beard hair. This helps the shaving soap work more effectively to achieve the best possible shave. Wet your shaving brush (B+M sells them if you need), and swirl it in the jar for thirty-ish seconds until you’ve worked up a good lather. Apply to your face, shave, rinse, and you’re ready to go. You’ll smell like a million bucks, since the heavenly Seville-inspired scent has blends of lemon, bergamot, rosemary, lavender, patchouli, and oakmoss.
Seville Shaving Soap
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.