Barron Told Trump to Do Livestream With Adin Ross
FATHER-SON BONDING
Barron Trump reportedly applied pressure on his father to join Adin Ross for a live-streamed interview which aired on Monday. The former president told Ross, “my sons told me about you. They told me about how big—Barron, he said, ‘Dad, he’s really big,’” during the interview. “[Barron] says hello,” Trump told Ross at the beginning of the interview, according to Newsweek. Ross has been known for interviewing self-described misogynist Andrew Tate as well as antisemite Nick Fuentes. “He’s a big fan of yours,” Trump added. Ross also complimented Barron, telling Trump his son is “very smart.” The stream received over 580,000 concurrent viewers at one point, being the most watched stream on the live-streaming platform, Kick. During the stream, Ross reportedly gave Trump a $3k Rolex watch, which could have been a campaign finance violation if Trump accepted the watch. Fellow streamer Félix “XQC” Lengyel also joined Ross. The two have streamed together in the past, notably during which Ross asked if Lengyel believed in “Pangrea (sic) or the The Big Bang.”