Barron Trump, 19, Breaks Cover for Dad’s Big Night

Donald Trump’s youngest son has reentered the public eye for his father’s big night.

Barron Trump, 19, joined the rest of the president’s children ahead of the State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

The New York University student remains an elusive figure. He has no social media presence, reportedly kept to himself during his freshman year, and is said to be single.

Still, the youngest—but tallest—Trump posed alongside his siblings, sporting a royal blue tie at the Capitol.