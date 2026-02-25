Politics

Barron Trump, 19, Breaks Cover for Dad’s Big Night

The youngest—and tallest—Trump made a rare appearance.

Laura Esposito
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Ivanka Trump shares photos with the Trump siblings before the State of the Union.
Ivanka Trump/Instagram

Donald Trump’s youngest son has reentered the public eye for his father’s big night.

Barron Trump, 19, joined the rest of the president’s children ahead of the State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

The New York University student remains an elusive figure. He has no social media presence, reportedly kept to himself during his freshman year, and is said to be single.

Still, the youngest—but tallest—Trump posed alongside his siblings, sporting a royal blue tie at the Capitol.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

laura.esposito@thedailybeast.com

