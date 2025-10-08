Barron Trump, 19, Pitched for Top Job at TikTok

Barron Trump, 19, has been floated as a potential TikTok board member by President Trump’s former social media producer, Jack Advent.

Advent, whom the president dubbed “TikTok Jack,” was Trump’s Gen Z whisperer behind his presence on the social video platform during his 2024 presidential campaign.

The TikTok producer is “hopeful” that Barron, who’s currently attending New York University, will get a top spot at the short-form video company, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance.

“I’m hopeful President Trump will consider appointing his son Barron and maybe other young Americans to TikTok’s board to help ensure it remains an app young people want to keep using,” Advent told the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

Barron Trump has not publicly commented on the prospect.

President Trump recently declared that he “saved” the app from being banned in the United States, following his signing of an Executive Order in Aug. 2020, which forced its sale to U.S. investors.

“To all those young people of TikTok, I saved TikTok, so you owe me big,” Trump said in a Monday video posted to his account. “And now you’re looking at me in the Oval Office.”

The sale has yet to be finalized, but Trump’s order requires a majority of the investors to be American, in addition to being operated in the U.S., or the app will be banned in the states.

A couple of billionaires, who’ve been pals with the president for years, are nearing a deal to get a slice of the pie.

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, the second-richest person in the world with a net worth of nearly $350 billion, could be helping to take the Chinese-owned app into U.S. hands. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, the second-richest person in the world with a net worth of nearly $350 billion, and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, worth $2 billion, could be taking the Chinese-owned app into U.S. hands along with private equity firm Silver Lake.

In his last election, Trump’s team realized the app’s potential in reaching young voters. UFC CEO Dana White introduced Trump in his debut video on the app in June 2024. His debut generated over 180 million views.