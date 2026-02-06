Barron Trump, 19, Ventures Into Drinks Business

It looks like Barron Trump has ventured into the competitive lifestyle beverage industry.

President Donald Trump’s youngest son, 19, is listed as a director for a company called Sollos Yerba Mate Inc., according to business registration documents filed in Florida and Delaware, first reported by Newsweek. Yerba Mate is a traditional herbal tea that originated in South America.

The documents list Barron as director along with four others: Spencer Bernstein, Rudolfo Castello, Stephen Hall, and Valentino Gomez. The business is headquartered at a 4,500-square-foot property in Palm Beach, Florida, where the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate is also located.

A LinkedIn page for Sollos describes it as “a lifestyle beverage brand built around yerba mate and clean, functional ingredients.”

Bernstein and Hall announced on LinkedIn that they decided to step away from their studies at Villanova University in Pennsylvania and the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, respectively, to focus on the business that they established with “a few close friends.” Bernstein said they closed their seed round last month and plan to launch in the spring.

Sollos Yerba Mate Inc. was incorporated in Delaware in December and in Florida last month. The business was also registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission in January under the name Soulstice Inc., with the same directors and address. It had $1 million in capital.

A website for Sollos, currently password-protected, carries the tagline, “It begins where it ends.”

The DrinkSollos.com website. DrinkSollos.com

The White House did not immediately respond to an inquiry about Barron’s association with Sollos.

The president’s rarely-seen son is a sophomore at New York University’s Stern School of Business. Last year, an unnamed source told People magazine that Barron spent his summer cooking up business plans with others.

Barron appeared to take inspiration from his dad, who rose to fame as a New York real estate mogul, when he launched a real estate company in 2024. But the business was dissolved days after Trump won the presidential election.