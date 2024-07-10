Barron Trump Gets Standing Ovation at Rally Appearance in Florida
LIKE FATHER...
Former President Donald Trump gave a shoutout to his 18-year-old son, Barron, who was welcomed with a standing ovation by screaming fans who made the trek to the former president’s golf club in Doral, Florida, for a campaign rally Tuesday. “This is a young man—a very young man,” Trump began to growing cheers. “He’s now going to college, got into every college he wanted to and he made his choice.” Trump continued as his son stood to bask in the applause: “He’s a very special guy, Barron Trump. This is the first time he’s ever done this.” The former president also used his rally appearance to lay out a pair of challenges to his opponent, President Joe Biden. Trump offered to let the embattled candidate “redeem himself in front of the entire world” by participating in a follow-up debate—and also challenged his rival to a televised game of golf at his Florida golf club.