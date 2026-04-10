Barron Trump Sets Date to Launch His New Get Rich Scheme

First son Barron Trump is preparing to launch his new get-rich-quick scheme.

The Trump scion, 20, a sophomore at New York University’s Stern School of Business, is listed as one of five directors of SOLLOS Yerba Mate Inc., a Florida-incorporated startup offering pineapple- and coconut-flavored yerba mate drinks.

The company, incorporated last December, was initially slated for an April launch before being pushed back to May 2026.

“One step closer to launch,” the company posted on Instagram, showing a video of the drinks being produced in a factory.

Barron Trump’s new drinks venture is getting closer to launching. DrinkSollos.com

“Beautiful design,” a verified account with the name ‘Elon Musk’ responded.

“The company aims to capture the vibrant lifestyle of South Florida with its products,” SOLLOS also posted on Instagram. And the yellow and blue cans that have clearly impressed Musk could be on shelves in a matter of weeks.

Fellow directors include Rodolfo Castello, Valentino Gomez, Stephen Hall, and Spencer Bernstein, with Bernstein serving as chairman and Hall as vice president.

Bernstein is the grandson of Jay Weitzman—a longtime friend of President Donald Trump and a real estate magnate whose parking company, Park America, has received federal contracts for decades.

Newsweek reported that the venture is registered at Weitzman’s $16 million, five-bedroom Palm Beach home. Weitzman denies any involvement in the business.

It is not Barron’s only entrepreneurial sideline. He is also listed as a co-founder of World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s controversial cryptocurrency venture.

The drink being produced. Sollos/Instagram

The yerba mate community, however, is not exactly rolling out the welcome mat. On Reddit’s r/yerbamate forum, early reaction has been caustic.

“I have yet to have a taste, but already have a bad taste in my mouth,” one user wrote.

Another was less diplomatic: “The gringos don’t understand s--t from outside their country. Want to corrupt everything into a fast food model, without understanding the essence of anything.”