Barron Trump Shows Off New Look Outside NYU Campus

Mother’s Day (5/11) is less than two weeks away. There is just enough time to get mom a gift as thoughtful as she is. Grande Cosmetics embraces makeup and products that amplify the true you. With a wide selection of enhancing serums and serum-infused products, you’ll find something mom will love to accentuate her natural features (and maybe grab something for yourself, too?).

Grande Cosmetics is celebrating Mother’s Day with a curated collection of lash and brow enhancers that will delight any mom. The kicker? If you spend over $50 on products in this collection, you get a free gift—a Microfiber Hair Towel.

GrandeLASH-MD Buy At $ 68 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Give mom the gift of longer, thicker, bolder eyelashes with Grande Cosmetic’s GrandeLASH-MD. This award-winning lash-enhancing serum uses ingredients like grape seed and radish root extracts to promote the appearance of longer, thicker, and healthier looking natural eyelashes.

GrandeBROW Buy At $ 73 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Are mom’s brows on the thinner side? GrandeBROW is the answer. This serum uses vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to make even the most sparse and over-plucked brows look fuller and bolder.

GrandeMASCARA Buy At $ 25 Free Returns

Grande Cosmetic’s multitasking mascara does more than simply lengthen lashes, it nourishes them, too. A powerful blend of natural wax, peptides, and vitamin B5 keeps eyelashes strong and prevents breakage.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.