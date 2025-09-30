Politics

Barron Trump Shuts Down Trump Tower Floor to Woo Date

DADDY’S BOY

The president’s youngest son reportedly had a romantic evening in New York.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Barron Trump attends the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena on the inauguration day of his father U.S. President Donald Trump's second presidential term, in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
REUTERS

Barron Trump reportedly pulled out all the stops for a special date night.

The president’s youngest son, 19, shut down an entire floor of the Trump Tower along New York’s swanky Fifth Avenue for a romantic evening, according to Page Six.

A source told the outlet that the decision to hold the date at home—and to close off an entire floor—was strictly due to security reasons.

The White House and Trump Tower did not immediately return a request for comment.

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2025/06/09: Marquee and clock at the main entrance to the Trump Tower building in Manhattan. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The Trump Tower sits along glitzy Fifth Avenue in New York City. LightRocket via Getty Images

Barron is a sophomore at New York University but lives at the White House. He spent his freshman year on the prestigious university’s main campus in the Greenwich Village of New York, but opted this fall semester to attend classes at the Washington, D.C. outpost, according to The New York Times.

The university’s D.C. campus enrolls about 60 to 100 students each semester who “engage deeply with politics, policy, business, journalism, and leadership through coursework and experiential learning in the nation’s capital,” according to its website. Undergraduate studies come with a price tag of $32,000 per semester.

Last year, a source told People magazine that the blond-haired, blue-eyed, 6’7” Trump scion is a “ladies’ man” who caused a stir when he first entered the Stern School of Business. Forbes reported that Barron’s net worth has jumped to $150 million thanks to cryptocurrency.

FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump dances accompanied by Melania Trump and Barron Trump, after speaking following early results from the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY. SEARCH "U.S. ELECTION PICTURES" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.
Barron, 19, is the youngest son of Trump and First Lady Melania. REUTERS

“He’s a ladies’ man for sure. He’s really popular with the ladies,” the source told the magazine. “He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive—yes, even liberal people like him.”

Barron’s mom, 55-year-old Melania, said last year that it was unlikely for him to have a normal college experience.

“I don’t think it’s possible for him to be a normal student. His experience at college, it’s very different than any other kid,” she told Fox News.

Barron reportedly managed to find a workaround by talking to his friends through the chat function on Xbox instead of giving out his number and risk having it spread around.

“If people get the number, they would give it out and then a million people would be calling nonstop,” an insider told Page Six in April. “You’d have to change the number constantly and it’d become a merry-go-round.”

Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now