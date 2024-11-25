Barron Trump Spotted at Dinner With Mom and Dad Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Barron Trump is back at Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving and was spotted dining with his mom and dad–Melania and Donald Trump–at the Florida club on Saturday night. The footage was posted by influencer Karina Safarova Rudeva, who was described in a 2019 L’Officiel Singapore profile as a “Russian fashionista” and “high network entrepreneur.” Rudeva posted a number of videos to her Instagram story showing the trio eat and converse among other club members. Melania’s father, Viktor Knav, was also in attendance. Melania can be seen wearing an all-white ensemble, while Barron and his father wore a suit and tie. Barron, 18, is a freshman at New York University’s Stern School of Business. According to the Daily Mail, Barron will return to classes after Thanksgiving break but will return to Florida for the holidays at the end of semester on Dec. 12.
