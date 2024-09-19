Barron Trump Fans Are Tracking His Every Move Around College
SPOTTED
Barron Trump, Donald Trump’s youngest son and a freshman at New York University, has become an unwitting TikTok star with the rise of a new genre of videos—shakily filmed clips of him moving around campus. The videos are largely taken from surreptitious angles by the 18-year-old’s NYU classmates and set to songs like Chamillionaire’s "Ridin," according to WIRED, which described the sightings as Sasquatch-esque. Some have scooped up hundreds of thousands of views, but none so far has shed much light on Barron’s character or personality, much less whether he is majoring in aquatic biology. “I feel like Barron could’ve gone to any school, but the fact that he chose one of the most liberal schools in the country speaks volumes,” Grace Rowley, one NYU student who posted about the former first son on TikTok, told WIRED. “I was shocked and super intrigued that he would choose NYU. Would love to speak with him and would love to read his ‘why NYU’ essay.”