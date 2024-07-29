Barron Trump Was Codenamed Jack at High School

Former high school classmates of Barron Trump are shedding light on the 18-year-old’s personality. According to the Daily Mail’s reporting, fellow students thought highly of Barron, but noted that there were some oddities around his time at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Given his status as Donald Trump’s youngest, Barron was accompanied by security at all times and was never featured on the school’s social media or in the yearbook at the behest of his mother, Melania. He also had the moniker Jack on all school records to protect his anonymity.

“Barron was very funny and sociable,” one classmate told the outlet. “He was also very mysterious. He never attended football games or dances. I don’t think he met up with anyone outside of school or went on dates,” added another.

He was reported to have liked the video game Clash of Clans, and while he went to lunch with his friends, he never ate. To keep things on the down low, faculty signed NDAs when Barron began attending the school in 2021.

Barron’s presence and the heightened security that came with it became commonplace at the school, and all was calm except for when the school was locked down for an unrelated incident, and a secret service agent ran into class to ensure Barron’s safety.

Outside of the classroom, Barron has maintained a similarly low profile. He had only just recently joined his father on the campaign trail and attended his first rally in Doral, Florida. “He’s a very special guy, Barron Trump. This is the first time he’s ever done this,” Donald told the crowd. Video from the event shows Barron standing, waving, and giving thumbs up to the attendees.

As far as getting into politics himself, the closest he’s ever come was being selected by the RNC to serve as a delegate, a role he quickly declined.

“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” Melania Trump told People in a statement.