Barron Trump Will Be a Delegate at the RNC: Report
COMING OF AGE
Barron Trump appears to be interested in following his father’s political footsteps. The 18-year-old will be a delegate at the Republican National Convention after being chosen for the role by the Florida state party, according to a list obtained by NBC News. It’s the most high-profile role Trump’s youngest child has taken on to date, after a mostly private childhood famously guarded by his mother, former First Lady Melania Trump. The news comes on the heels of a glowing profile in The Daily Mail Wednesday, in which the British tabloid claimed Barron had “political aspirations” of his own. He will be joined by three of his siblings at the Republican National Convention as well: Eric, Donald Jr. and Tiffany, all of whom are set to serve as Florida delegates. “We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members,” Florida GOP chairman Evan Power told the network. “Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly we are preparing to win Florida and win it big.”