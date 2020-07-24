Trump’s Son Will Not Be Returning to School in the Fall—Despite Dad’s Wishes
CLASS DISMISSED
St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, the elite Washington private school that Donald and Melania Trump’s son Barron attends, will not fully reopen in September due to coronavirus concerns. The news is sure to rile President Trump, who has insisted for weeks that schools should reopen—even going so far as to threaten to withhold federal funding for schools that don’t. He said Wednesday he had no issues with Barron or his school-age grandchildren returning to school. “I am comfortable with that,” he said. But Barron’s school said in a letter to parents that it was still deciding whether to adopt a hybrid model of virtual and in-person teaching, or go fully online. The Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School of the Nation’s Capital, where Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner send their kids, has also not decided if they will reopen.