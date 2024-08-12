Barron Trump’s BFF Becomes MAGA’s Gen Z Ambassador

Apparently, Adin Ross isn’t the only influencer Barron Trump wants his father to meet.

Barron’s buddy and a right-wing influencer Bo Loudon has Donald Trump’s ear when it comes to online stars whose endorsement might convince Gen-Z conservatives to get out the vote, according to the Daily Mail.

“Trump rates the boys and sees their input as an asset,” a source identified as an insider told the tabloid. “He has no issues turning to them for advice on a subject that many of his middle-aged campaign aides wouldn't have much of a clue about.”

As self-appointed youth liaisons to the campaign, Barron and Bo lined up what the Mail characterized as a “power summit” banquet at Mar-a-Lago in April. In attendance were podcaster Patrick Ben-David, MMA fighter Colby Covington, and Justin Waller, an internet personality and Andrew Tate’s so-called “heir apparent.” (The Mail did not say if Donald Trump attended.)

“Bo reached out to me and told me that Barron watches my content and would like to invite me to dinner at Mar-a-Lago,” Waller told the Mail. He said he saw the pair as “entrepreneurs.”

A representative for the Trump campaign did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday.

Loudon, 17, is the son of conservative commentator Gina Loudon and an ex-Missouri state senator John William Loudon. He and his family reside in South Florida and are frequent fixtures at Mar-a-Lago.

On social media, where he has amassed more than 200,000 Instagram followers and 120,000 X followers, he praises Trump effusively and poses alongside MAGA World celebrities like Donald Trump Jr. and Kyle Rittenhouse. He ends almost every X post with the call to action “Share to make this go viral!”

Earlier this month, he posted a photo of himself standing next to Trump at Mar-a-Lago, flashing identical thumbs-up.

“Trump asked how I was doing, double checked about 5 times if I got a photo, made sure everyone knew that I'm best friends with his son Barron, and told them all how great my mom @RealDrGina and I are,” Loudon gushed.

Trump met with Ross, a controversial streamer who has been banned from Twitch, earlier this month. During their live-streamed interview, Trump credited their encounter to Barron, suggesting that his son had introduced him to Ross’ content.

“Barron, he said, ‘Dad, he’s really big,’” Trump said, according to Newsweek. He did not mention Loudon, and it was unclear if the 17-year-old was involved in setting up the meeting, in which Ross presented the former president with a gold Rolex and a customized Tesla Cybertruck.

Barron and Bo’s next move is unclear, but “insiders” told the Mail that the boys’ future plans are “cool.”