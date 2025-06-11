Barron’s BFF Claims Credit for Helping ICE Detain TikToker

A young MAGA influencer who claims to be “Barron Trump’s best friend” has bragged about using his connections to get TikTok megastar Khaby Lame ejected from the U.S.

The Senegalese-Italian influencer, real name Seringe Khabane Lame, was detained by immigration officials at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on June 6, and was told to leave the U.S. immediately after he “overstayed the terms of his visa,” an ICE spokesman said in a statement.

Lame, who rose to fame during the pandemic for his deadpan reaction videos to elaborate “life hacks,” is the most followed person on TikTok and has amassed over 162 million followers on the platform alone. He had arrived in the U.S. to attend the Met Gala on April 30 after being appointed a brand ambassador for Hugo Boss in 2022. ADVERTISEMENT

While Lame has not publicly commented on his detainment, it is believed he was allowed to leave the country on a voluntary basis, which would not affect his ability to re-enter the U.S again in future, ICE added.

Taking credit for tipping off ICE officials to Lame’s immigration status is Bo Loudon, the 18-year-old son of conservative commentator Gina Loudon and ex-Missouri state senator John William Loudon who brags about having the president’s ear and his closeness to Trump’s youngest son, Barron.

On June 6, before news of Lame’s detainment was widely known, Loudon tweeted: “President Trump’s ICE just officially arrested far-left TikToker, Khaby Lame, whom I reported as an illegal alien.

“According to the official DHS website, he’s currently being held at the Henderson Detention Center and is in ICE CUSTODY.”

In a follow-up post on June 10, Loudon added: Every single illegal alien needs to be DEPORTED. When I found out the biggest TikTok star, Khaby Lame, is an illegal alien evading taxes, I worked with Trump’s ICE to have him removed.

Every single illegal alien needs to be DEPORTED.



When I found out the biggest TikTok star, Khaby Lame, is an illegal alien evading taxes, I worked with Trump's ICE to have him removed.



He's since been detained by ICE and removed.



The Trump team works at LIGHTING SPEED!⚡️ pic.twitter.com/STKk2ICjS8 — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) June 10, 2025

“He’s since been detained by ICE and removed. The Trump team works at LIGHTING SPEED!”

In a video interview accompanying the post, Loudon said he became aware of Lame’s immigration status because “he had worked with a few of my friends and business partners” who told him his visa had expired.

“I called some people in the administration and they said ‘we’re gonna get on this right quick,’” he added.

When asked why he referred to Lame as “far-left” despite the fact his content is both nonverbal and completely apolitical, Loudon admitted he did not watch any of his content but claimed Lame had previously posted videos in which he expressed a “hatred” of President Trump. “I’m sure he hates him much more now, which is why I post ‘far-left’ TikToker,” he added.

It's always an honor getting a photo with my FAVORITE PRESIDENT, but this was time was different and much more special.



Trump asked how I was doing, double checked about 5 times if I got a photo, made sure everyone knew that I'm best friends with his son Barron, and told them… pic.twitter.com/WTRf7BZ5id — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) August 5, 2024

Lame has yet to publicly comment on his detainment, but has since continued to post videos unrelated to the incident on his account.

During Trump’s presidential campaign in 2024, Loudon claimed to have worked with Barron Trump to galvanize Gen Z towards the Republican candidate, and took credit for arranging Trump’s interviews with streamer Adin Ross and Joe Rogan.

“It was the honor of my life to be able to organize and attend the LEGENDARY stream between Rightful President Trump and my friend @AdinRoss,” he said at the time. “GEN-Z STANDS WITH TRUMP!”