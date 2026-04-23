Barron Trump’s Get-Rich Scheme Flamed Ahead of Launch

Barron Trump’s new beverage company is quickly amassing haters—before it’s even launched.

The Instagram page for Sollos Yerba Mate, a business that lists the youngest Trump as one of its directors, was flooded with bitter comments as it teased its May launch.

Yerba mate is a traditional herbal tea that originated in South America, and the company’s name is drawn from “sol,” the Spanish word for sun. The business is headquartered at a 4,500-square-foot property in Palm Beach, Florida, where President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is also located.

Sollos says its name comes from "sol," the Spanish word for sun. Sollos Yerba Mate

“Growing up in South Florida, our lifestyle was shaped by the opportunity to spend time outdoors year-round. That experience led us to create SOLLOS™, a beverage designed to complement life in the ‘Sunshine State,’” the company says on its LinkedIn page. “SOLLOS captures the full cycle of the sun and that ‘It Begins Where It Ends™.’”

The irony of the branding wasn’t lost on social media users, who pointed out that the Trump administration has been hard at work targeting Latino communities under its hardline deportation blitz.

“Nice cultural appropriation...They don’t want Latinos in the U.S. but they want their products. Buy yerba from Latin American countries and do this beverage the natural way!” one user wrote.

One Instagram user called the brand "cultural appropriation." Sollos Yerba Mate

“Funny the name is Sollos... Spanish words. Given Daddy Cheeto’s policies shouldn’t this be called ICE or WHITE or something??” another asked.

“Oh wow, a family tied to anti-Latino rhetoric profiting off something deeply rooted in Indigenous (Guaraní), Paraguayan, and South American culture. Yeah… no! Yerba mate carries real history and survival, and shouldn’t be sold by the son of the man who loathes Latinos,” one commented.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Business registration documents list 19-year-old Barron as director along with four others: Spencer Bernstein, Rudolfo Castello, Stephen Hall, and Valentino Gomez.

The brand is set to launch in May. Sollos Yerba Mate

Bernstein and Hall previously announced on LinkedIn that they had decided to take a break from their studies at Villanova University and the University of Notre Dame, respectively, to focus on the business they had established with “a few close friends.”

Sollos Yerba Mate Inc. was incorporated in Delaware in December and in Florida in January. The business was also registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission at the start of the year as Soulstice Inc., with the same directors and address. It had $1 million in capital.

The president’s rarely-seen son is a sophomore at New York University’s Stern School of Business. Last year, a source told People magazine that Barron spent his summer cooking up business plans with partners.

Another user accused Sollos of "gladly" taking South American tea and profiting from it. Sollos Yerba Mate

“They hate immigrants but love to steal their product ideas to create a business,” one Instagram user said, bashing MAGA in the comments of a Sollos Yerba Mate post.