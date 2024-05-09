Barron Trump’s Voice Seemingly Revealed in Mysterious Social Media Video
LET HIM SPEAK
A day after it was revealed that 18-year-old Barron Trump will serve as a delegate at the RNC, a video appearing to show the youngest Trump son speaking went viral on social media, promptly causing an internet meltdown over the voice reveal. The video, which appears to be taken from a fancy luncheon packed with people, was shared by user @pickuptruckdude on X late Wednesday night and is only eight seconds long. In it, Barron and a friend with a higher voice exchange a few friendly words, although it’s difficult to catch what they’re saying because of the background noise. Some users commented the 6 foot 7 inch Barron sounded like his brother Eric Trump, while others likened him to Cousin Greg from Succession. It’s unclear where exactly the video came from, although it contains a watermark linked to a three-year-old “Barron fan account” purportedly run by a 15-year-old girl. Trump campaign representatives did not respond to The Daily Beast’s requests to verify the video’s authenticity.