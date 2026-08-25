Barron’s Manosphere Pals Forced to Make Embarrassing Wealth Admission

Lawyers for the disgraced Tate brothers have admitted that their extravagant displays of wealth are all fake.

Andrew and Tristan Tate, who are facing sex trafficking charges in multiple countries, have portrayed a life of luxury online. But lawyers for the self-described misogynists have said it was all a lie, as “their business model depends on online attention.”

“The outrageousness of the posts by them and about them is the point. The more hyperbolic and outlandish the post, the more likely it will generate views and likes, which in turn generates income. In short, they are playing a role,” their lawyers admitted in a court filing.

The Tate brothers are facing extradition to the U.K. INQUAM PHOTOS/Eduard Vinatoru/via REUTERS

They reference one video, which they say is “filmed aboard a yacht” but is not evidence of title to the yacht.

“The ‘superyacht’ does not belong to the Tates. They received payment to promote the ship on social media,” they wrote.

Their lawyers also argue that because the Tates “are engaged in several businesses ‘teaching’ men how to earn money,” then it is in “their interest to portray themselves on social media as uberwealthy,” even if that “uberwealthy” status is entirely false.

The luxurious lifestyle was all to sell their brand to men, their lawyers claimed. Andrew Tate/X

They explained that “the $2.1M Aston Martin and $5M and $7M Bugattis featured in Tristan’s videos were rented.”

The cars the Tate brothers showed off were never really theirs. Andrew Tate/X

Andrew, 39, and Tristan, 38, were arrested in Miami in July as British police seek extradition of the two.

Andrew, in particular, is facing charges relating to allegations made by four women of sexual violence. Three of the women have accused him of rape and sexual assault

He faces seven additional counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault, and 19 additional charges related to child and extreme pornography, according to a statement from the Crown Prosecution Service.

Tristan is facing three criminal charges relating to sexual assault or rape, and an additional three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

In the U.S., MAGA figures have embraced the Tates. Their divisive online brand has reportedly resonated with President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, 20. Vice President JD Vance even follows the Tate brothers on X.