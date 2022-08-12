Whitmer Kidnap Trial in Fresh Chaos After Juror Allegedly Blabs to Co-Workers
A possible rogue juror has thrown the retrial for one of the men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer into fresh chaos. Documents filed by Barry Croft’s defense attorneys allege that a juror told co-workers that they “had already decided the case and intended to ensure a particular result at the conclusion of the trial.” Court records obtained by the Detroit Free Press show that the judge has opted to handle the matter behind closed doors with both parties involved. But Croft’s lawyer argued the issue should be investigated promptly and that his client deserves an evidentiary hearing where “all interested parties [are] permitted to participate.” “The presence of even a single biased juror deprives a defendant of his right to an impartial jury. A prospective juror's failure to disclose material information is grounds for a new trial if it demonstrates bias,” they argued. The judge is choosing to leave the juror on the panel as of Friday, the trial’s third day. The case has already been marred by allegations of FBI interference, and the last trial ended with jurors unable to reach a verdict.