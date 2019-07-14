CHEAT SHEET

    Barry Downgraded to a Tropical Depression as Winds Weaken

    Audrey McNamara

    Reporter

    Tropical Storm Barry has been downgraded to a tropical depression as winds have died down over northwestern Louisiana, The National Hurricane Center announced on Sunday. Forecasters still warn that flooding and tornadoes are still possible as the storm weakens. Barry’s maximum winds have dropped to 35 mph, according to forecasters. The National Weather Service says flooding and tornadoes are happening well east and south of the storm’s center, about 20 miles north-northeast of Shreveport in the northwest of Louisiana. Heavy rain is expected to continue into Monday, as what remains of Barry moves north into western Arkansas.

