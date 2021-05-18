Colorado Hubby Charged With Killing Suzanne Morphew Tried to Influence FBI Agent: Docs
MORE CHARGES
Barry Lee Morphew, the Colorado man accused of murdering his missing wife last May, allegedly tried to influence at least eight public officials involved in the investigation, including a sheriff’s deputy and an FBI agent, according to a newly unsealed criminal complaint. The complaint charges Morphew with additional crimes of tampering with a deceased human body and possession of a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors allege he killed Suzanne Morphew on May 9 or May 10, 2020. She was reported missing on May 10 after she did not return home from a bike ride.
Before his arrest, Morphew “unlawfully and feloniously attempted to influence” officials with the intent to alter their actions concerning the investigation, the affidavit says. A separate set of charges alleges that Morphew filled out a ballot on behalf of his missing wife for former President Donald Trump for the 2020 presidential election.