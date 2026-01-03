Barry Manilow Shares Update Days After Shock Diagnosis
'BETTER TODAY!'
Barry Manilow shared a hopeful update in the wake of his lung cancer diagnosis. The “Copacabana” singer shared an Instagram post Friday night showing himself in what appears to be a hospital bed, smiling. Manilow captioned the post, “Better today!” The legendary singer announced his diagnosis last month, after doctors discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung following a months-long fight with bronchitis. Manilow said in a post from December 22 that the doctors found the cancerous growth early, adding that “that’s the good news.” “The bad news is that now that the Christmas A Gift of Love concerts are over I’m going into surgery to have the spot removed,” he wrote. “The doctors do not believe it has spread and I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis. So that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns." Manilow added that he would be postponing his scheduled arena concerts and would resume in late February.