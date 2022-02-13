Read it at Stuff
New Zealand authorities blasted out Barry Manilow’s greatest hits in a bid to disperse anti-vaccine protesters camped out for days in front of the country’s parliament building. The protesters remain, however. According to local media reports, Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard made the decision to play Manilow on loop after the protests in Wellington went on for several days. The protesters, who have been camped out in front of the parliament building to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, were also subjected to “Macarena.” Mallard had reportedly resorted to blaring a playlist of the 25 most hated songs in the world after the protesters were unfazed by water sprinklers being used against them.