Barry Morphew and His Daughters Speak Out After Murder Charge Is Dropped
‘HE WAS NOT INVOLVED’
Barry Morphew and his daughters have emerged defiant in the weeks since his murder charges were dropped in the case of his missing wife. “We’ve been silent for a long time and we’ve decided that we finally want to break the silence,” daughter Mallory Morphew told “Good Morning America” on Friday. “We just know our dad better than anyone else and we know he was not involved in our mom’s disappearance.” Morphew was charged last year after his wife Suzanne vanished during a bike ride in May 2020. Colorado prosecutors said Morphew killed his wife after discovering her affair, hid her body, and later cast her vote for Donald Trump in the 2020 election. However, they abruptly dropped the charge in April, saying they believe they’re close to finding Suzanne’s body. They left the door open to re-charge Morphew. Morphew said he would remain patient. “I just love my girls and I love my wife and I just want her to be found,” he said.