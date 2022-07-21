Barry Morphew Gets Off Light After Voting for Trump in Missing Wife’s Name
SLAP ON THE WRIST
Barry Morphew, who allegedly submitted his missing wife’s 2020 election ballot to vote for Donald Trump, pleaded guilty to forgery through a plea agreement Thursday. He received one year of probation and 32 hours of community service, according to FOX 21. Morphew was charged with the murder of his wife Suzanne a year after her disappearance but had the charge dropped after prosecutors fumbled their case. He has continuously insisted that he didn’t know it was illegal to vote on behalf of his wife, five months after she went missing. “He signed the witness line because he had legal guardianship. That was the wrong choice and he understands that,” his lawyer said Thursday, trying to convince the judge to give him community service. Morphew’s attorney also asked if he could still use firearms to hunt, to which the judge allowed him to request the use of a muzzleloader and a bow but no firearms until he finishes his sentence.