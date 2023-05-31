Barstool Bro-in-Chief Rehires Podcaster Fired for Rapping Racial Slur
REUNITED
Barstool Sports bro-in-chief Dave Portnoy has rehired podcaster Ben Mintz, who was fired from Barstool after rapping a racial slur—although the new job is not for the infamous outlet. Instead of returning to Barstool, Mintz will work for Brick Watch, Portnoy’s newly launched watch company. “I am being rehired by Dave Portnoy as the first employee for Brick Watch, and I cannot be more happy about it,” Mintz said in a video tweeted on Wednesday morning. “This month has been so hard on me. Obviously I made an unforgivable—but stupid and honest—mistake at the beginning of the month. It cost me so dearly. It cost me my job at Barstool Sports. I had to pay a hell of a price,” he added, referring to when he dropped the “n-word” while rapping along to a Bone Thugz-N-Harmony song on his morning podcast.