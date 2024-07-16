Barstool Bro-in-Chief Dave Portnoy Rescued by Coast Guard Off the Nantucket Coast
SOS
The U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy off the coast of Nantucket on Monday, scooping him and his mother up after their unmoored boat lost power. The 47-year-old executive, by his own admission an inexperienced seaman, said in a video posted to social media he hadn’t realized he had “no power, no radio, no anchor, no nothing” until he’d unhooked his boat from a buoy. “Heavy, heavy winds,” he explained. “Next thing you know, Captain Dave is lost at sea.” Portnoy said that he’d fired a flare gun and screamed for help, and that “some girl” in a rowboat nearby was able to summon the Coast Guard with her radio. “Four burly dudes” soon materialized and brought him back to safety. “Captain Dave lives to tell another tale,” he said. The Coast Guard confirmed to local station WBZ-TV that a “pleasure craft” owned by Portnoy “broke free of its mooring in Nantucket Harbor and was drifting through the area.” The agency said Coast Guard members on a training exercise were able to guide the vessel back to safety.