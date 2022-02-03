Portnoy Says He’s Suing Over Report That He Filmed Violent Sex Without Consent
PORTNOY’S COMPLAINT
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said he would make good on his threat to sue Insider and its reporters after the publication reported that three women had accused him of filming them without their consent during sexual encounters, including one that ended with one woman’s rib broken. Portnoy wrote in a lengthy statement responding to the accusations, “As promised I am now suing Julia Black and Business Insider... I’m willing to blow up my own ship as long as everybody I hate sinks with me too. There will be no settling. No amount they can pay me to get them off their backs. I won’t rest till I put these people out of business.” Black co-wrote the story published Wednesday and another on the same topic in November.
The women reportedly said they were too scared to ask Portnoy to stop during sex due to his aggressive manner. The new allegations add to others reported in November that Portnoy filmed two women without their consent during sex they said turned aggressive and frightening. Four women told Insider that Portnoy sent them unsolicited videos of him having sex with other women. Portnoy acknowledged the rib injury in a letter from his lawyer but said it was the result of consensual sex. He asserted that all his encounters “have been entirely consensual” and that he has “never filmed any sexual encounter surreptitiously or without the full knowledge and participation of his partners.” His lawyer also reportedly called the accuser with the broken rib and demanded she retract her statements.