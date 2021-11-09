Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Suspended From Twitter After Doxxing Insider Editor
BENCHED
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has been banned from Twitter for 12 hours after he posted revealing emails with the editor of Business Insider, reports Mediaite. On Tuesday, Portnoy shared on Instagram an email exchange between him and Insider Editor in Chief Nicholas Carlson, in which a Barstool staffer asked Carlson to come onto Portnoy’s video podcast to discuss the outlet’s report last week about sexual misconduct allegations against the sports entertainment mogul. Carlson declined.
Insider’s incendiary piece reported on allegations that Portnoy had violent sexual relations with three women, who anonymously came forward to share their stories. Portnoy has denied all allegations and even made an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, calling the report “character assassination” and claiming conspiracy theories, including that the story was published to manipulate Barstool’s parent company’s stock price.