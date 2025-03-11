Trumpland

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Claims He Was Offered Top Gov Job

EL PRESIDENTE

Portnoy said on his Davey Day Trader Global podcast that he was offered a Commerce Department gig, under Howard Lutnick.

Leigh Kimmins
Davey Day Trader Global
