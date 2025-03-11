Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Trumpland
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Claims He Was Offered Top Gov Job
EL PRESIDENTE
Portnoy said on his Davey Day Trader Global podcast that he was offered a Commerce Department gig, under Howard Lutnick.
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
Published
Mar. 11 2025
11:51AM EDT
Davey Day Trader Global
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Trump Goes on Insane Truth Social Posting Spree as Stock Market Freefalls
Julia Ornedo
Media
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
Politics
Woman Sitting Next to Musk at Trump’s Speech Breaks Silence on ‘Awful’ Fallout
Leigh Kimmins
Media
Stephen Colbert Mocks Worst Fox News Excuse for Trump’s Stock Plunge
Michael Boyle
U.S. News
Trump Border Czar: ICE Will ‘Absolutely’ Deport Legal Immigrants
Erkki Forster