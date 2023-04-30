CHEAT SHEET
California Cop Caught on Video Beating Unarmed Black Man With Baton
A California police department has vowed to carry out an internal investigation after an officer was filmed beating an unarmed Black man with a baton, according to TMZ. In the video, an officer with the Barstow Police Department appears to pursue 43-year-old Gary Christian as the man backs up with his hands in the air. Then at some point, the cop begins striking Christian with the weapon, continuing to beat him multiple times while he is on the ground. Christian was then taken to a hospital with contusions on his leg before being booked into a county jail. Police said Christian, who had a warrant out for his arrest, had attempted to assault the officer twice before he was finally subdued.