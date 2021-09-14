Woman Tethered to Her Dog Fatally Dragged by San Francisco Train
FREAK ACCIDENT
A woman traveling via San Francisco’s Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) was dragged to her death, transit officials said Tuesday. She and her dog were reportedly boarding a train at the Powell Street station, when at the last second the woman stepped back onto the platform. The doors closed between her and the dog, who remained inside the car. The train began moving and the woman, tethered by a leash wrapped around her waist, was dragged off the Powell Street platform and onto the track. The accident occurred around 3:16 p.m. on Monday. The dog was not injured.
KTVU has identified the woman, citing the San Francisco Medical Examiner, as a 41-year-old local named Amy Adams. Authorities said she appeared to be waving at someone, and are now investigating surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses.