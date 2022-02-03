Bartenders in Beijing Olympics Bubble Are Serving Drinks in Hazmat Suits
SIGN OF THE TIMES
In a sign of just how tricky it is to host the Olympic Games in the midst of a pandemic, bar staffers in a ski resort outside Beijing have been spotted donning hazmat suits to serve food and drinks to guests, Reuters reports. The bizarre scene played out at the Nanshanli Condotel in Zhangjiakou, where Olympics-related guests reportedly enjoyed their food and refreshments to the sound of French hip hop, the smell of Lysol, and the soft swishing of staffers’ PPE gear as they walked around the bar. Despite the awkwardness of the protective clothing, one server was quoted by Reuters saying they appreciated having the added protection while dealing with guests. The extra precautions stem from China’s bid to keep athletes, journalists, and officials involved in the Olympic Games confined to a “closed loop” and completely separated from the rest of the public. At least 32 COVID-19 cases were recorded in a single day this week, Olympic organizers said Wednesday, with 15 of those reported among guests who just arrived.