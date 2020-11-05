Bartenders: The Art of Pairing American Whiskey with Food

In our current pandemic world of to-go drinks, mandatory food orders and indoor dining limits, bartenders, bar owners and chefs need to rethink what they offer their customers.

Join us at 3 PM EDT on Monday, November 16, to learn how you can reinvent your menu with elevated drink and food pairings.

Liquor industry veteran and consultant Laura Cullen will lead the event featuring acclaimed New York sommelier and author Victoria James; celebrity San Francisco–based chef Kim Alter; and celebrity Miami-based chef Michelle Bernstein.

Sign up today to reserve your spot and learn how take your menu to the next flavor level.