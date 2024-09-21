This Award-Winning Herbal Liqueur From Ibiza Is Spain’s Best Kept Secret

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Daydreaming about warm vacations is a winter pastime of ours, and there’s no destination more desirable than Ibizia. Whether you’re nostalgic for an old trip to the lively Spanish island or manifesting your first, an authentic taste of Ibiza is just a bottle of Basbas away. Boasting the title of the most awarded hierbas in the world, Basbas is one of Spain’s best-kept secrets: a premium, handcrafted liqueur that blends more than a dozen different herbs and spices. Now, after a two-year wait and multiple sold-out drops, this decorated drink is finally coming to America.

Basbas Herbal Liqueur Buy At Basbas $

First distilled by 16th-century monks in northeastern Spain, hierbas are an herbal spirit traditionally used as a remedy. The monks would ferment wild anise and then extract essential oils of other medicinal herbs like rosemary, juniper, and sage into the alcohol. (For the spiritually inclined, here’s the chance to sage your insides!) Although it’s still relatively unknown in the States, the spirit remains a staple in the Balearic Islands. If you appreciate a full spirit that’s smooth and bright with a hint of sweetness and floral accents, Basbas is sure to be an instant favorite.